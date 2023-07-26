Karakoram Highway Restored for One Way Traffic

The Karakoram (KK) Highway extending from Khunjerab Pass to Hasan Abdal, Punjab, has been reopened to one-way traffic. The road was obstructed by landslides at Raikot, Sumer Nallah, and other locations, leaving the locals and tourists pinned down.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) workers also restored traffic between Gilgit and Skardu by removing landslip debris from Shahre-Baltistan. The route near Dhee in Khunjerab has also been cleared.

According to the update from Radio Pakistan, the Naran-Babusar route has also been reopened for traffic. The authorities are making efforts to ensure that the tourists and locals get to their homes safely.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of heavy monsoon rains in the coming days. The department specifically directed all tourists to cancel their travel plans to avoid any mishaps or inconveniences.

The department predicted that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad from 25th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.