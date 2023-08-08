Honor is Launching Two Foldable Phones Next Month

Honor has confirmed a launch event for the next IFA Berlin expo, which is set to kick off on September 1, 2023. The company’s keynote will take place at 1 PM PKT, where it will launch not one, but two foldables.

Honor’s teaser for its next launch event carries the tagline “Unfold Tomorrow” and shows a silhouette of two foldables phones beside the “V” letter. It is safe to assume that we will be seeing the Honor Magic V2 arrive in the global market.

As for the second foldable, we have been seeing rumors that Honor is planning to introduce a flip foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Flip and Oppo Find N2. However, the leaks also say that Honor wants this flip phone to stand out from the crowd, meaning we might be seeing a unique design and maybe some new features too.

Either way, there is definitely an Honor flip foldable coming and it is a good thing that it’s landing in the global market straight away. More competition means more improvements in folding phones.

If you remember, the Oppo Find N2 pushed Samsung, Motorola, and others to introduce much bigger outer screens on their phones. We can expect to see more innovation from Huawei’s new flip phone too. Stay tuned for the September 1 launch date.