Something Wicked This Way Comes: Lamborghini to Unveil its First Electric Car Soon

Lamborghini released a teaser image of a new vehicle that will be unveiled on August 18. “Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled,” the Italian carmaker wrote on Instagram.

After announcing an EV concept for Monterey Car Week, the company has followed up with this teaser. It is being speculated that the new Lamborghini about to be unveiled will be all-electric.

The teaser shows an intriguing outline. Lamborghini’s razor-sharp geometric designs contrast with the teaser car’s smooth lines and softer edges. These design aspects may combine the brand’s iconic look with EV-centric design to reduce drag.

Called the “first prototype of our fourth series production car,” this EV concept has been anxiously anticipated by Lamborghini fans. A 2+2 grand tourer was announced in July 2023.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that this vehicle would be “much more daily usable,” unlike the Huracan or new Revuelto. Also, it will not be an SUV as the Lamborghini Urus already targets the SUV market.

The teaser doesn’t reveal the car’s size or style. Its rear seat status also remains unknown. This is exciting news as this will be Lamborghini’s first 2+2 grand tourer since the late 1970s.