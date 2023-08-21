Tourist Shot Dead After Resisting Robbery at Babusar Top

In a recent harrowing incident, a tourist lost his life after being shot repeatedly by bandits at Babusar Top. The tourist resisted robbery and the burglars opened fire and killed him in his car.

According to the police, the tourist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Professor Haji Rashid, a teacher from Punjab.

Recent Robbery Attempt

A recent video on Instagram went viral as it captured an armed local threatening a harmless tourist’s life with a gun. The video was captured and shared by an Instagram user Wahaj Abid Awan.

The Instagram user stated the incident took place at Babusar Top on a peak near the road. He added that, on the peak, three men approached him, one of whom was carrying a gun.

The men asked the tourist to hand over his belongings. Fearing for his life, Awan dashed down the peak and arrived back at the market.

After escaping a possibly fatal encounter with the armed locals, Awan reached out to the local police to report the issue. At first, Awan said that the police refused to believe him. But then, when he showed them the photos, the authorities insisted that he remove the photos and videos of the armed locals.

Several hill stations across Pakistan have developed a bad reputation due to hostile locals. Sadly, Babusar Top is among them. As such, when going on an excursion to or through this area, it is imperative for tourists to stay vigilant of all threats, including the locals.