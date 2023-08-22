Repair of Rawalpindi’s Burned Down Metro Station Delayed Yet Again

Repair plans for the 6th Road Metro Station in Rawalpindi have been delayed once again due to a financial dispute between the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

A district administration senior officer cited a shortage of funding as a delay in repair work. The caretaker Punjab government won’t pay for repairs, which will cost Rs. 120 million to Rs. 140 million, the officer stated.

The station was destroyed during societal turmoil after Imran Khan’s arrest. The rioters burned the metro station, damaging the escalators, elevators, ticketing booths, air-conditioning, and automatic doors. As a result, the 6th Road passengers have to walk to Rahmanabad or Chandni Chowk.

A teacher from Islamabad named Shamim Bibi used to take the 6th Road Metro Bus Station to work. She stated that for the last three months, she had to go to the next station since the metro bus no longer stopped at 6th Road. She urged the federal government and provincial caretaker administrations to help the passengers.