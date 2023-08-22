Toyota Patents New Name for Upcoming SUV

Toyota teased two SUVs after the global debut of the 2024 Land Cruiser 250, Prado’s successor. One looked like the Compact Cruiser EV and the other like a bigger Harrier.

With a name like Land Cruiser, everyone was focused on the boxy SUV rather than the curvy yet modest crossover. Speculations suggest that the two SUVs may be electrified Land Cruisers, although, nothing is official at this moment.

Toyota has patented the name “Land Hopper” with the Japan Patent Office. Therefore, neither of the SUVs may be called Land Cruiser, meaning that the name may appear on a different model.

Auto Industriya, a Filipino automotive newspaper, said that Toyota is building an SUV for emerging countries between the Corolla Cross and Fortuner. According to Auto Industriya sources, Thailand will produce the ‘Baby Fortuner’ with the internal code 500D between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025.

The name Land Hopper is only trademarked in Japan and may be limited to Japan only. For now, the company is keeping the matter under wraps, although, the situation with Land Hopper will likely unravel soon.