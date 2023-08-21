News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Evee and Daraz Launch Installment Plan for Electric Scooters

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 5:32 pm

Electric scooters and bikes are gaining popularity in Pakistan due to rising fuel prices. One of the top players in the Pakistani electric scooter arena is Evee.

The Lahore-based electric two-wheeler startup has partnered with Daraz to launch an installment program for the C1. According to details, Standard Chartered and UBL cardholders can avail of a 0% markup rate for up to a year. MCB cardholders can avail 0% markup rate for up to six months.

Bank Alfalah, Silk Bank, and Faysal Bank cardholders can avail of a 0% markup rate for up to three months. For Askari bank card holders, the minimum markup rate is 2% for up to three months.

The offer is not available on the C1 Pro electric scooter. C1 offers a decent value compared to several bikes in Pakistan. The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah lead-based dry battery.

Other attributes include a 1200W Motor, anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, hub magnetic coil, 12-tube vector controller, front disk brake, color display meter, etc.

Like other modern mopeds, Evee C1 has a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting. The design and ergonomics suit both, men and women.


>