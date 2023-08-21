Evee and Daraz Launch Installment Plan for Electric Scooters

Electric scooters and bikes are gaining popularity in Pakistan due to rising fuel prices. One of the top players in the Pakistani electric scooter arena is Evee.
The Lahore-based electric two-wheeler startup has partnered with Daraz to launch an installment program for the C1. According to details, Standard Chartered and UBL cardholders can avail of a 0% markup rate for up to a year. MCB cardholders can avail 0% markup rate for up to six months.
Bank Alfalah, Silk Bank, and Faysal Bank cardholders can avail of a 0% markup rate for up to three months. For Askari bank card holders, the minimum markup rate is 2% for up to three months.
The offer is not available on the C1 Pro electric scooter. C1 offers a decent value compared to several bikes in Pakistan. The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah lead-based dry battery.
Other attributes include a 1200W Motor, anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, hub magnetic coil, 12-tube vector controller, front disk brake, color display meter, etc.
Like other modern mopeds, Evee C1 has a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting. The design and ergonomics suit both, men and women.