Missing Girl Reunited With Her Family After 12 Years in Lahore

Punjab Police App’s ‘Mera Pyara’ feature has played a pivotal role in reuniting a missing girl with her family after a long 12-year separation. Saba Khalil, discovered by a Child Protection Bureau team in 2011 near the Minar-e-Pakistan police station, had been unable to provide her address at the time.

Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze spearheaded a volunteer team to reconnect missing children and the elderly with their loved ones. Led by Constable Samina Latif, the team began to piece together Saba Khalil’s story.

Through persistent follow-up sessions and comprehensive interviews, the team managed to uncover crucial details about the girl’s background. They learned that she hailed from the vicinity of Minar-e-Pakistan and that her father used to operate a cart.

With the assistance of residents and Faqir Hussain, proprietor of a local hotel, the team searched the area to locate Saba Khalil’s house. Their effort paid off as they successfully identified her long-lost home.

The emotional reunion between the girl’s father and his daughter after over a decade of separation left everyone overjoyed. Punjab’s Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, extended his appreciation to CTO Mustansar Feroze and Captain (retd.) Mustansar Feroze for their roles in this heartening success.

Dr. Usman Anwar urged the public to utilize the Punjab Police Pakistan app to search for and register missing individuals, including special-needs individuals, in the Mera Pyara database. This powerful tool bridges the gap between the public and law enforcement, facilitating the reunion of missing persons with their families.