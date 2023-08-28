This 10-Year-Old Tech Genius Has Become an Assistant Teacher at Karachi University

10-year-old Amna Amir Shehzad from Karachi is defying age norms and societal expectations. Not only is she pursuing her dream of becoming a data scientist, but she is also imparting her knowledge as an assistant teacher at Karachi University.

Amna’s journey began with early exposure to technology through the Saylani Techno Kids program, which laid the foundation for her rapid progress. The young prodigy quickly mastered programming languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, even venturing into hosting on platforms like GitHub and Firebase. Her dedication paid off when she secured the third position citywide in the Rechnokids program, where she delved into diverse tech courses, including Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Suite, and Canva.

ALSO READ Missing Girl Reunited With Her Family After 12 Years in Lahore

Despite her age, Amna’s prowess didn’t go unnoticed. After completing an HTML task in record time, she caught the attention of her teacher and sister. This led to an unexpected internship offer, eventually becoming an assistant teacher at Karachi University. Simultaneously, she continues her technical training at software houses affiliated with the university, alongside attending traditional schooling and online courses provided by Saylani.

Amna’s aspirations go beyond personal achievements. She aims to make technology education accessible to all, particularly children from the middle class and lower-middle-class. Her determination to bridge the socioeconomic tech gap is a testament to her compassion and drive to empower the youth.

ALSO READ Hepatitis Campaign in Rawalpindi Detects 418 Cases in August

As Amna continues to excel in both her teaching role and her own learning journey, her story serves as an inspiring example of how age is no barrier to making a positive impact in the world of technology and education.