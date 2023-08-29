Lenovo’s Steam Deck Rival Will Support Augmented Reality Glasses

Lenovo is about to launch its own handheld gaming console similar to the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch. It will be called the Legion Go and we now have almost its entire spec sheet as well as a launch date thanks to Windows Report.

Windows Report got to see a leaked Lenovo document sourced from an anonymous insider. This document says that the Lenovo Legion Go is launching on September 1 at the upcoming IFA expo, one of the biggest launch events for electronics and appliances.

Specs and Price

Once it is announced in September, it will reach customers in October at a starting price of $799, which is higher than Steam Deck, and that’s because it’s loaded with more powerful specifications.

According to the leaked document, the Lenovo Legion Go will feature an 8.8-inch 1600p (2560×1600) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, which is bigger than all of its competitors. It will also be heavier than its rivals at 854 grams.

It will be powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU with RDNA Graphics and 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM. You will be able to choose between 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB of NVMe storage. There will be a 49.2WHr battery onboard, which is slightly bigger than the Steam Deck.

Legion Glasses

Lenovo is also planning to launch a companion accessory with the handheld called the Legion Glasses, which will be a pair of AR goggles that let you play games on a much bigger virtual screen.

It will cost $499 and will feature micro OLED screens for each eye with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It will also have built-in speakers and a USB C port for connecting to the handheld.

The Legion Glasses will also go on sale in October.