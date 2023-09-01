Pakistan Railways Increases Parcel and Luggage Rates

Pakistan Railways has decided to increase parcel and luggage rates by 5% from September 2, 2023. This development comes as part of a move to adjust pricing in response to mounting inflation and rising fuel prices.

The notification has been disseminated to all booking and parcel offices, as well as stations, to ensure compliance.

This rate adjustment is significant and may impact those who frequently use parcel and luggage services. Therefore, individuals and businesses are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay informed about the changes coming into effect on September 2nd, 2023.

The notification has been released in immediate response to the recent fuel cost hike. The increased luggage and freight costs can cause a significant rise in the parcel service rates, as well as in the cost of individual commodities.

With that under consideration, the masses should brace for a significant rise in the prices of basic goods as well.