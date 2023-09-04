Check Out WhatsApp’s New Upcoming Design

WhatsApp has been making subtle changes to the app’s UI over the past few months, but a much bigger redesign is coming soon, as pointed out by the team at WABetaInfo.

As always, this upcoming change was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.18.18) as well as iOS (23.17.1.77). Both versions of the app are getting a design overhaul with new colors, new buttons, and the ability to filter chats. Take a look at the screenshot below.

As shown in the image, the biggest changes include a color change for the top bar and the navigation tabs going to the bottom of the screen. It is unclear if you will be able to swipe between all the tabs like before, but we don’t expect WhatsApp to go two steps forward and one step back.

There is no information on the new design’s dark mode either, but we suspect it will also blend its bottom and top parts more with the rest of the chat screen’s dark colors. There are a lot more rounded edges everywhere to complete the look.

Additionally, we are getting a filter option for our chat screen that will let us sort them into unread messages, personal conversations, or business chats, both on iOS and Android. The iOS folks are also getting a convenient button on their bottom navigation bar for self-chats, something that’s missing on Android.

Since the updated design has started appearing for everyone on the beta version of WhatsApp, it will most likely launch to the stable version soon enough. Stay tuned.