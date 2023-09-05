Yamaha Increases Bike Prices for The Fifth Time in 2023

Yamaha has decided to give a late Independence Day gift to the public by increasing bike prices. Much like the previous price hikes, this one is a proper whopper.
The previous announcement came in March, while the latest has brought the price of motorcycles up to Rs. 456,000. The new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Hike (Rs.)
|YB 125Z
|380,500
|396,000
|15,500
|YB 125Z DX
|408,500
|423,500
|15,000
|YBR 125
|419,000
|435,500
|16,500
|YBR 125G
|436,000
|453,000
|17,000
|YBR 125G (Matte Gray)
|439,000
|456,000
|17,000
Yamaha has raised the prices of its bikes five times so far. Although, each price hike has been huge.
Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of the ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.
Due to the recent price hikes, brand-new bikes have gone beyond reach for a majority of buyers. People have demanded the government’s attention to the matter but haven’t received any response.