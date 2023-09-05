News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Yamaha Increases Bike Prices for The Fifth Time in 2023

Published Sep 5, 2023

Yamaha has decided to give a late Independence Day gift to the public by increasing bike prices. Much like the previous price hikes, this one is a proper whopper.

The previous announcement came in March, while the latest has brought the price of motorcycles up to Rs. 456,000. The new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.)
YB 125Z 380,500 396,000 15,500
YB 125Z DX 408,500 423,500 15,000
YBR 125 419,000 435,500 16,500
YBR 125G 436,000 453,000 17,000
YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 439,000 456,000 17,000

Yamaha has raised the prices of its bikes five times so far. Although, each price hike has been huge.

Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of the ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.

Due to the recent price hikes, brand-new bikes have gone beyond reach for a majority of buyers. People have demanded the government’s attention to the matter but haven’t received any response.


>