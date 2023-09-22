Proton SAGA ACE Rolls Out with Exclusive Benefits

In a groundbreaking move in the automobile industry, Proton, the globally acclaimed car manufacturer, and Dubai Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to redefine the standards of car ownership, offering an exclusive package for the PROTON SAGA ACE.

Proton, with its rich legacy of innovation and excellence in automotive design, has always been at the forefront of delivering superior driving experiences. Their vehicles are not just a means of transportation but epitomize style and sophistication.

The PROTON SAGA ACE, the newest addition to their esteemed lineup, embodies modern design, cutting-edge technology, and Proton’s unmatched craftsmanship. It promises to be a trendsetter in its segment, offering an unparalleled driving experience.

Dubai Islamic Bank, with its commitment to customer-centric solutions, complements Proton’s vision, making this partnership truly historic.

Prospective PROTON SAGA ACE owners can look forward to the following benefits:

Enjoy the advantage of priority delivery.

Guarantee the best price for the purchase with a unique price lock feature.

Avail comprehensive coverage at an unbeatable rate of Takaful at 1.5%.

Experience a smooth and swift purchase process with priority case approvals.

Save with a 50% discount on processing fees.

Bypass the usual registration process and get on the road sooner with free vehicle registration.

Start the driving adventure with a complimentary full tank of fuel on delivery.

Benefit from stress-free maintenance during the initial phase with the first three periodic maintenance offered for free.

This alliance between Proton and Dubai Islamic Bank is more than just a business collaboration; it’s a commitment to offering customers an unmatched blend of luxury, convenience, and value. The automotive industry is abuzz with anticipation, waiting to see the market’s response to this unparalleled offering.

As both entities look forward to more synergies in the future, the PROTON SAGA ACE, with its array of exclusive benefits, is poised to be a market disruptor.