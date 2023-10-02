DigiSkills Starts Registration Process For Batch-6 With Over 250,000 Seats

The DigiSkills program, launched in 2018, has equipped thousands of Pakistani citizens with necessary digital skills.

This initiative by the Ministry of IT and Telecom offers 15 different courses for free. Enrollments for Batch-6 are now open, with a total of 250,000 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants can enroll in 2 different courses at a time. However, those who are registering for the first time in DigiSkills must enroll in the Freelancing course.

The second course can be of their own choice. Furthermore, those who had been part of the previous batches are also eligible to take new courses.

How to Enroll in DigiSkills Batch-06:

The registration process is simple. In the first step, visit the DigiSkills website, register yourself using a valid email address, and complete your profile.

In the second and final step, click on ‘Enroll Now (DSTP 2.0 – Batch-06) after logging into DigiSkills.pk Learning Management System (LMS) account and enroll in two courses.

If you face any confusion in the registration process, visit ProPakistani’s detailed guide.

Courses Offered:

Freelancing

Digital Marketing

Graphic Design

Video Editing, Animation and Vlogging

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

WordPress

Communication and Soft Skills

Virtual Assistant

Affiliate Marketing

Creative Writing

E-Commerce Management

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Digital Literacy

QuickBooks

AutoCAD

It should be noted that local instructors charge thousands of rupees in fees for the same courses. If you are looking to learn new skills and make good money, then this training program is the perfect opportunity for you.