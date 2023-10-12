Pakistan Army Wins Silver Medal in World’s Toughest Military Competition

A contingent of the Pakistan Army has bagged the silver medal in an international military competition. The Exercise Cambrian Patrol, held in the United Kingdom, is considered one of the toughest and most prestigious military competitions in the world.

Colonel Taimur Rahat, Military and Air Attaché at the Pakistan High Commission in London, shared details about the competition and the Pakistan Army’s contingent.

He said that the competition, considered to be the toughest patrolling competition of NATO on the international stage, has been held in the UK since 1959.

A total of 113 teams, including India, participated in the competition. He credited the team manager, Major Osama, and observer, Major Haseeb, for the team’s success.

According to Colonel Taimur, the teams participate in 48-hour-long exercises in an area of ​​60 kilometers. The participants face combat situations and deal with explosive materials, aimed at testing soldiers’ physical and mental strength, as well as their endurance at a high level.

The Pakistani contingent, comprising soldiers of the 67th Punjab regiment, was led by Lieutenant Owais Usman.

In the last few months, this is the second time the Pakistan Army has secured a top position in an international military competition.

Earlier in June this year, Pakistan stood second in an international military drill competition known as the ‘Pace Sticking Competition’ held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for a third consecutive year.