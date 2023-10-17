News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

CM Punjab Gives 48-Hour Deadline to Reduce Transport Fares

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 1:19 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the provincial transport minister to ensure that the benefit of the recent reduction in fuel prices is passed on to the people.

CM Punjab has given a deadline of 48 hours to the concerned officials to reduce fares by 10%. The provincial transport minister will tell the transport owners to implement the order.

According to reports, transport operators in the provincial capital have already reduced fares on long and short routes. Lahore to Karachi fare has been reduced from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 6,850.

Here are the reduced prices for trips to other major cities of the country:

Route Previous Fare (Rs.) New Fare (Rs.)
Lahore to Rawalpindi 2,200 2,100
Lahore to Peshawar 2,750 2,600
Lahore to Quetta 4,650 4,500
Lahore to Murree 2,650 2,500
Lahore to Bahawalpur 1,000 900
Lahore to Khanewal 1,700 1500

Furthermore, other ministers and departments have also been issued orders to reduce the prices of different items. The chief secretary has been tasked with reducing the prices of daily commodities.

He will be in touch with Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Punjab to examine the steps taken to lower the prices. Recently, the government announced to reduce the petrol price by Rs. 40.  


>