Pakistan, UAE Agree to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in IT, AI, Digital Economy

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to collaborate in the fields of Information Technology, specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif met with Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy at GITEX Global, on the sidelines where both sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in IT, AI, and digital economy.

Earlier, Dr. Umar Saif officially inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023.

Dr. Umar Saif, caretaker Federal Minister for IT & telecommunications inaugurated 🇵🇰 Pavilion at GITEX Global , World Trade Center, Dubai today. Pakistan is participating in GITEX with 27 Comapnies and over 45 startups under the brand TechdestinationPakistan@MoitOfficial pic.twitter.com/IYZch62PXg — Pakistan Consulate General Dubai (@PakinDubai_) October 16, 2023

The IT Minister Dr Umar Saif also addressed the Pakistani companies and startups at Pakistan Pavilion.

Speaking at GITEX about the potential of Pakistani IT companies and investing in Pakistani startups. Our IT industry has so much potential to grow and acquire large clients globally … pic.twitter.com/X9O3XgidKd — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) October 17, 2023

Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif said, “Wonderful to meet with H.E Omar bin Sultan Al Olama Minister of AI and Digitial Economy, United Arab Emirates”. He expressed keen interest in collaborating on AI, digital economy, and venture capital investments in Pakistan and proposed to sign a formal MoU for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP)”.

According to the MoITT, while addressing the event and giving an interview to the international media, the caretaker Federal Minister of IT Dr. Umar Saif said that Pakistan is a large country with a population of 241 million people, 65% of which are talented people under the age of 30. He said that the world can better benefit from the potential and geographical location of Pakistan’s IT talent.

The minister remarked, “We have a great IT Industry which can outsource their projects and there is a great investment opportunity for venture capitals in the fields like Digital Banking, Fintech, AgriTech, and Telecom infrastructure in Pakistan”.

While talking to ProPakistani, former Chairman Pasha Syed Ahmed said, “A large number of visitors visited the Pakistan Pavilion on the first day of the event, including the PSEB Pavilion, Ignite Pavilion, Startup Pavilion, and Fintech Pavilion”.

He added, “More than 2,000 visitors have come from Pakistan to visit this global event. According to him, more than 90 Pakistani companies are participating in the event and more than 100 workshops and training have been organized for c level executives”.