News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Shuts Down Its Plant For a Week

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 4:59 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Auto manufacturers continue to grapple with inventory and parts shortages, and Honda is the latest company to announce a shutdown of its manufacturing plant due to these issues.

The company has shut down its plant for one week from October 24 to October 31. “In case of any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” Honda said in its statement.

It should be noted that earlier the company had stopped production for several weeks. The auto giant had suspended its manufacturing operations in March and it lasted until May.

Earlier, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had also announced a production shutdown citing inventory shortages. Its production operations will remain suspended until November 17.

Both of these companies will announce new prices for their vehicles once they restart production. This is because the US dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate has improved considerably, going from Rs. 307/per US Dollar to Rs. 280. As the auto industry is heavily reliant on imports, this will most likely result in lower prices for cars soon, if the exchange rate remains stable at its current level.


lens

Aina Asif Has a Heartwarming Moment With Imran Ashraf
Read more in lens

proproperty

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Collaborates with WAPDA to Address Water Shortage in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>