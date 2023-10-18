Rawalpindi Transporters Ordered to Reduce Fares By Up to 15%

Rawalpindi transporters have been ordered to give a relief of up to 15% to the commuters following a 40-rupee reduction in petrol prices.

The directive was issued in a meeting headed by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Hasan Waqar Cheema, Secretary Transport Authority, Rashid Ali, and other officials.

During the meeting, several important matters were discussed, and directives were issued to the officials. The Deputy Commissioner was instructed to designate a place for the vegetable market within a week for the convenience of residents.

To ensure the implementation of official prices, price magistrates will be deployed in the vegetable market. They will be empowered to take action against profiteers and hoarders. Liaquat Ali Chattha asked for the list of these officials.

Furthermore, the Commissioner directed to hold talks with the flour mill owners to address the issue of high flour prices. The local administration will be assisted by Special Branch officials to identify profiteers and hoarders in markets.

The deputy commissioner was ordered to issue a stern warning to flour mills to bring down the prices. The price magistrates will work round the clock to control prices in the market.

“We have established a Complaint Centre for the public where they can register their complaints against overcharging,” Commissioner Rawalpindi said. People have been urged to inform the administration about profiteers and hoarders by calling 051-9270011.