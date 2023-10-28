News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Crown Unveils an Electric Bike and E-Scooter in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 28, 2023 | 3:47 pm

In the last few years, Pakistan’s auto industry has seen a growing shift towards environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs).

Several companies have launched EVs in the local market, particularly affordable bikes. In such an instance, Crown Group in collaboration with its Chinese partners Dongjin and Benling Groups has unveiled two electric bikes.

The bikes were presented at the recently held Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2023 in Karachi. They are the “Benling E-Scooty” and the “Benling E-Bike”. According to details, the company is offering an 18-month motor and battery warranty.

The Benling E-Scooty will be available in three variants, each offering different mileage range options. Here are their details:

  • 72V/ 32AMP – 120km Per Charge
  • 60V/ 32AMP – 105km Per Charge
  • 72V/ 20AMP – 70km Per Charge

Here is a detailed comparison of the specifications and features of the E-Bike and E-Scooty.

Specification Benling E-Scooty Benling E-Bike
Motor 1000W Brushless 1000W Brushless
Battery Type 60V/32Ah 72V/32Ah
Controller Intelligent Controller 15 tube with four-speed mode
Charging Time 8 Hours 6-8 Hours
Dimensions (mm) 1850 x 700 x 1080 1770 x 690 x 1110
Maximum Speed 50 Km/h 60 Km/h
Range 100 Km – 105 Km 100 Km – 105 Km
Wheelbase (mm) 1330 1110
Ground Clearance (mm) 130 130
Loading Capacity 200 kgs 200 kgs
Net Weight 113 kgs 80 kgs
Available Colors Black, Blue, Red, Grey, White N/A

 


