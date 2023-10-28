Crown Unveils an Electric Bike and E-Scooter in Pakistan

In the last few years, Pakistan’s auto industry has seen a growing shift towards environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs).

Several companies have launched EVs in the local market, particularly affordable bikes. In such an instance, Crown Group in collaboration with its Chinese partners Dongjin and Benling Groups has unveiled two electric bikes.

The bikes were presented at the recently held Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2023 in Karachi. They are the “Benling E-Scooty” and the “Benling E-Bike”. According to details, the company is offering an 18-month motor and battery warranty.

The Benling E-Scooty will be available in three variants, each offering different mileage range options. Here are their details:

72V/ 32AMP – 120km Per Charge

60V/ 32AMP – 105km Per Charge

72V/ 20AMP – 70km Per Charge

Here is a detailed comparison of the specifications and features of the E-Bike and E-Scooty.