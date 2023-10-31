KIA Announces Massive Discounts on Some Cars Just After Price Cut

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced another major price cut for its KIA vehicles for the second time in less than a month.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, LMC announced that it is “delighted to announce a Limited time Year-End Celebration featuring price reductions on selected vehicles.”

The new prices will be effective from today. It is pertinent to mention that the prices of Picanto, Stonic, and Sportage will remain unchanged. However, the prices of Sorento and Carnival Executive have been reduced by a massive Rs. 2,251,000.

The price of Sorento 2.4L FWD on full payment option has been reduced by Rs. 1,301,000 and now costs Rs. 8,999,000. Meanwhile, its price on the equal monthly installment plan has been cut by Rs. 1,601,000.

Similarly, KIA Sorento 2.4L AWD on full payment and equal monthly installment costs Rs. 92,49,000 and Rs. 9,449,000 after a reduction of Rs. 1,951,000 and Rs. 2,251,000, respectively.

Sorento 3.5L FWD on full payment and equal monthly installment now costs Rs. 9,499,000 and Rs. 9,699,000 after a price cut of Rs. 1,791,000 and Rs 2,091,000, respectively.

The price of KIA Carnival Executive has been reduced by Rs. 1,150,000 and now costs Rs. 16,000,000.

Earlier this month, the prices of Picanto, Sportage, and Sorento were reduced by Rs. 500,000. The Sorento variants – 3.5L FWD, 2.4L AWD, and 2.4FWD – had seen a price cut of Rs. 500,000 each.

The price of Picanto AT had been slashed by Rs.100,000 while the cost of Sportage FWD and AWD had been decreased by Rs.150,000. Similarly, Sportage Black Limited Edition saw a decrease of Rs. 350,000.