KIA Picanto Gets 2 New Features With Same Price as Before

Kia Lucky Motors has made an interesting announcement to attract new customers and sell more units of its hatchback, Kia Picanto.

According to the announcement, the auto-giant has added a couple of new features to the Picanto without changing its price. “Kia Picanto Automatic now comes with a big upgrade,” the company said in a social media post.

The company announced that the Picanto Automatic variant will now be available with two new features, which are:

9-inch MP5 touchscreen

Rear-view camera

KIA added that the customers can book the vehicle for Rs. 3,850,000. Additionally, they will also get Rs. 50,000 cashback if they book it now.

It should be noted that the additional features have been added to the Automatic variant and there is no mention of the Picanto MT variant.

After the car’s price reached an unprecedented level in the last year or so, this seems to be the new strategy adopted by the automakers to lure new customers.

Just recently, Pak Suzuki announced that it will be adding new safety features to the entire Swift line-up. Following are the new safety features in the Swift: