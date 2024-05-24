Sweden Launches Digital Passport Verification for Workers and Students From Several Countries

Exciting news for international students and professionals seeking work permits in Sweden! The Swedish Migration Agency has launched a pilot program allowing applicants from 23 countries to skip embassy visits and verify their passports digitally.
This innovative initiative streamlines the application process, eliminating the need for potentially expensive and lengthy journeys to a Swedish embassy for passport verification.
Digital Passport Verification
Digital passport verification allows individuals to verify their identity by scanning their passport and using facial recognition technology through a mobile app. This removes the need for in-person verification at embassies, simplifying the process for visas, permits, and other official documentation.
How it Works
Fredrik Larsson from the Migration Agency’s foreign operations unit explained: “Applicants can now download an app, scan their passport, and utilize facial recognition to confirm their identity for work and student permit applications.”
Eligible applicants, including those who applied in 2024 but haven’t shown their passports yet, will receive an automated email with a link to a secure e-service. This link remains valid for one week, allowing applicants to conveniently verify their passports online.
Benefits and Target Countries
This initiative aims to simplify the application process for international talent. Previously, a personal visit to a Swedish embassy (sometimes located in a different country) was mandatory for passport verification.
The pilot program is expected to benefit around 19,000 work permit applicants and 5,000 students annually from the following countries:
- USA
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Australia
- UK
- New Zealand
- Hong Kong
- Taiwan
- Japan
- South Korea
- Chile
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Ukraine
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Albania
- Serbia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
It’s important to note that this initial phase excludes major work permit countries like India and Pakistan. These countries were chosen because their citizens don’t require visas to visit Sweden.
Future Expansion
The Local inquired about the program’s potential expansion to other countries. The Migration Agency remains tight-lipped on the timeline but has acknowledged the possibility. This digital passport verification scheme represents a significant step towards a more efficient and applicant-friendly immigration process in Sweden.