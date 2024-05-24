Sweden Launches Digital Passport Verification for Workers and Students From Several Countries

Exciting news for international students and professionals seeking work permits in Sweden! The Swedish Migration Agency has launched a pilot program allowing applicants from 23 countries to skip embassy visits and verify their passports digitally.

This innovative initiative streamlines the application process, eliminating the need for potentially expensive and lengthy journeys to a Swedish embassy for passport verification.

Digital Passport Verification

Digital passport verification allows individuals to verify their identity by scanning their passport and using facial recognition technology through a mobile app. This removes the need for in-person verification at embassies, simplifying the process for visas, permits, and other official documentation.

ALSO READ Schengen Visa Fee is Increasing Massively From Next Month

How it Works

Fredrik Larsson from the Migration Agency’s foreign operations unit explained: “Applicants can now download an app, scan their passport, and utilize facial recognition to confirm their identity for work and student permit applications.”

Eligible applicants, including those who applied in 2024 but haven’t shown their passports yet, will receive an automated email with a link to a secure e-service. This link remains valid for one week, allowing applicants to conveniently verify their passports online.

Benefits and Target Countries

This initiative aims to simplify the application process for international talent. Previously, a personal visit to a Swedish embassy (sometimes located in a different country) was mandatory for passport verification.

The pilot program is expected to benefit around 19,000 work permit applicants and 5,000 students annually from the following countries:

USA

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Australia

UK

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Chile

Singapore

Malaysia

North Macedonia

Georgia

Ukraine

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Albania

Serbia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

It’s important to note that this initial phase excludes major work permit countries like India and Pakistan. These countries were chosen because their citizens don’t require visas to visit Sweden.

ALSO READ Interior Minister Takes Notice of Married Women’s Passport Issues

Future Expansion

The Local inquired about the program’s potential expansion to other countries. The Migration Agency remains tight-lipped on the timeline but has acknowledged the possibility. This digital passport verification scheme represents a significant step towards a more efficient and applicant-friendly immigration process in Sweden.