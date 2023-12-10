An Ode to the New Era – Thanks to HAVAL!

Haval, in collaboration with SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited of Pakistan, stepped into the Pakistani automotive landscape in September 2022, swiftly establishing itself as a key player in the country’s thriving market.

November 2022 marked a revolutionary milestone with the unveiling of Pakistan’s inaugural locally assembled hybrid vehicle, the Haval H6 HEV, commonly referred as the ‘HEV’ in Pakistan. Its debut sparked widespread acclaim, catapulting it to the top as the most coveted SUV in Pakistan.

Recently, Haval Pakistan has launched a TV Commercial which can rival even a Hollywood movie in terms of quality. It truly feels like the company means business!

This visually stunning advertisement depicts the vehicle emerging from an ethereal storm of lightening, blending futuristic design with the raw power generated beneath its sleek exterior.

The commercial highlights standout features like the massive 240 horsepower and 530Nm of torque, coupled with an outstanding fuel efficiency of 20km/l. Moreover, the assurance of a 5-year/150,000km warranty will solidify Haval and SAZGAR’s commitment to the brand’s durability and quality.

With cutting-edge Autonomous Level 2 driving capabilities, the H6 HEV integrates state-of-the-art safety and convenience features like Autonomous Reverse, Automatic Parking, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Center Keep.

The HEV also boasts essential functionality equipment like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a panoramic sunroof; it is a package which explicated why the HEV has becoming a resounding success in 12 short months.

Check it out as follows and share your thoughts in the comments section below!