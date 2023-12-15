Punjab Reduces Driving License Test Retake Time by Almost a Month

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has made an important announcement regarding the retake of the driving license test.

Last night, the caretaker CM paid a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty Chowk, Lahore. During his visit, Naqvi interacted with citizens and listened to their complaints.

In a major announcement, CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered a reduction in the driving license test retake time to 15 days. Previously, citizens had to wait for 42 days before getting a second chance to pass the test and obtain their licenses.

Furthermore, he also ordered arrangements to be made for citizens amid the chilly weather.

To address citizens’ complaints of waiting in queues for hours, the caretaker CM has announced that they can schedule appointments in advance before visiting Khidmat centers starting from December 25.

Additionally, he stated that mobile applications for making driving licenses and learner’s permits will be launched soon for both Android and iOS.

At the moment, citizens can make their learner’s permits through the website. You can read our detailed guide about how to apply online for a learner’s license.