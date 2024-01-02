Rawalpindi Metro Bus Route Gets One More Stop

The Punjab MassTransit Authority (PMA) has increased the Rawalpindi Metro Bus route’s stops to seven, an official told a national daily.

Furthermore, the official stated that the repair work on the 6th Road bus station will be completed by Jan 6. It should be noted that the metro bus express service comprised six stops from Saddar to Faizabad.

PMA has now added the Chandani Chowk Bus Station to the route in a bid to provide relief to those visiting the Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The official told the media outlet that the metro bus has reduced the travel time between Islamabad and Rawalpindi by up to 20 minutes.

“The bus service saves 20 minutes, as regular service usually stops at 24 bus stations between Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” he said.

Moreover, 6th Road station repair work is expected to be completed by the end of this week, announced Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa.

The 6th Road Metro Station was burned down by the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

DG RDA added that the caretaker Punjab government had allocated Rs.99 million for the rehabilitation of this metro station. Additionally, the partially damaged bus stations in Faizabad, Khtam-e-Naboowat (Shamsabad), and Committee Chowk would be repaired for Rs. 34 million in the second phase.