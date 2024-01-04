Punjab Number Plate Auction Dates Announced for January 2024

The Punjab Excise & Taxation Department has released its e-auction schedule for January 2024, allowing individuals to bid for attractive numbers for both cars and motorcycles.

Participants will have the chance to get universal numbers of their choice. Registration for the first series has started from January 1 and will be open until January 11.

Additionally, registration for the other remaining two series will begin on January 11 and January 21.

The bidding process for the series is scheduled to commence on January 11, 21, and February 1, respectively.

Meanwhile, registration for commercial vehicles began on January 1 and will remain open until January 20. The bidding for these vehicles is scheduled to occur from January 21 to January 22.

According to the Chairman Faisal Yousaf Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), citizens can register themselves for the auction through the online portal and e-Auction mobile app.