Yango Enhances EAT Festival – Karachi 2024 Experience with Unique Activations and Hassle-Free Transportation

Yango, an international tech company that plays a prominent role in the ride-hailing industry of Pakistan, is a major collaborator with Karachi Eat 2024, where Yango’s interactive activations aim to seamlessly blend into the festival ambiance, enriching the overall experience for attendees.

Yango is dedicated to offering reliable and convenient transportation solutions. For Karachi Eat, the partnership is expected to benefit the many who throng to the festival from the 12th to the 14th of January.

One of the Yango highlights at Clifton’s Beach View Park, is a car-shaped photo booth, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to capture memorable moments. This photo booth adds a touch of whimsy to the festival and reinforces Yango’s commitment to making the journey as enjoyable as getting to the destination.

Additionally, Yango will host the Yango Pinball Challenge, allowing participants to showcase their skills and precision as they navigate a virtual road, tying in seamlessly with the theme of transportation.

Furthermore, visitors to the Yango booth will have the chance to spin the wheel and unveil exclusive discount codes, enhancing the overall experience of utilizing Yango for transportation during the festival. Yango’s presence at Karachi Eat aims to showcase the brand’s dedication to providing not just transportation service but a comprehensive and delightful experience for festival attendees.

In addition to these exciting activations, Yango will ensure that attendees can arrive at Karachi Eat 2024 with ease and hassle-free, eliminating concerns about parking spots. With Yango’s reliable and convenient ride-hailing service, festival-goers can focus on savoring the culinary delights without the stress of finding parking, contributing to a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango provides through its superapp and ride-hailing services across 20+ countries in South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.