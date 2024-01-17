FBR Defers Decision to Block Mobile SIMs, Electricity Connections of Non-Filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deferred its decision to block mobile SIM cards and utility connections of non-filers.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR wanted to act against non-filers under Section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The section pertains to powers to enforce the filing of returns.

Under the section, notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the Board shall have the power to issue income tax general order in respect of persons who are not appearing on the active taxpayers’ list but are liable to file return under the provisions of the Ordinance.

The income tax general order issued under sub-section (1) may entail any or all of the following consequences for the persons mentioned therein, namely:

(a) Disabling of mobile phones or mobile phone SIMS, (b) discontinuance of electricity connection, or (c) discontinuance of gas connection.

However, according to sources, FBR believes that such stringent actions can land in Courts and involve legal battles. The FBR now intends to take these actions after issuing the Active Income Tax List by March 1.

Earlier this month, FBR issued final notices to non-filers before blocking their mobile SIM cards, and mobile phones and disconnection of utilities. At the time, an FBR official had told ProPakistani that the mobile phones of non-filers would be blocked during the current month i.e. January 2024.