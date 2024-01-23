MG5 Electric Car Launched for “Market Research” in Pakistan

MG Pakistan has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the introduction of MG5 EV. Earlier, the petrol-powered MG5 was showcased for the future lineup, however, there’s still no update on the current status of that car.
The company sources told a local media outlet that the MG5 EV was introduced in mid-December last year, selling a limited number of MG5 cars for “market research,” making them expensive and not available to everyone.
It suggests that only a limited number of Completely Built-Up (CBU) units are currently available for sale at the moment.
With a 61 kWh battery, the MG5 EV can cover a distance of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. The EV is currently priced at Rs. 13,546,000, and interested buyers can secure a booking by paying Rs. 5,000,000.
The vehicle would be delivered in approximately 90-120 days. Following are some of its features:
Exterior
- LED Auto “Follow Me” headlights
- Silver roof rails
- Rear parking sensors
- Electrically adjustable, manually folding & heated body-colored side view mirrors
- 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/60 R16 tires
- LED center brake light
- Tinted windows
- Front & Rear aero wipers
- Smart keyless entry
Interior
- Fabric upholstery
- 6-way adjustable driver seat
- 4-way adjustable passenger seat
- 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 7-inch color driver information display
- Rotary gear selector
- Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes
- Power windows with driver’s one-touch up/down
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Three regenerative braking modes
- Auto air conditioning with odor filter
Safety & Convenience
- Front side + front dual + side curtain airbags
- ABS+EBD+ESP+EBA
- Hill launch assist
- Alarm and engine immobilizer
- Active Emergency Braking System (AEB)
- Lane Keep Assist
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Intelligent speed limit assist
- Intelligent high beam assist
- Adaptive cruise control
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Rain sensing wipers