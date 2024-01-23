News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

MG5 Electric Car Launched for "Market Research" in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 23, 2024 | 4:35 pm

MG Pakistan has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the introduction of MG5 EV. Earlier, the petrol-powered MG5 was showcased for the future lineup, however, there’s still no update on the current status of that car.

The company sources told a local media outlet that the MG5 EV was introduced in mid-December last year, selling a limited number of MG5 cars for “market research,” making them expensive and not available to everyone.

It suggests that only a limited number of Completely Built-Up (CBU) units are currently available for sale at the moment. 

With a 61 kWh battery, the MG5 EV can cover a distance of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. The EV is currently priced at Rs. 13,546,000, and interested buyers can secure a booking by paying Rs. 5,000,000.

The vehicle would be delivered in approximately 90-120 days. Following are some of its features:

Exterior 

  • LED Auto “Follow Me” headlights 
  • Silver roof rails 
  • Rear parking sensors 
  • Electrically adjustable, manually folding & heated body-colored side view mirrors 
  • 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/60 R16 tires
  • LED center brake light
  • Tinted windows 
  • Front & Rear aero wipers
  • Smart keyless entry

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery 
  • 6-way adjustable driver seat 
  • 4-way adjustable passenger seat
  • 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 7-inch color driver information display
  • Rotary gear selector
  • Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes
  • Power windows with driver’s one-touch up/down 
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • Three regenerative braking modes 
  • Auto air conditioning with odor filter 

Safety & Convenience 

  • Front side + front dual + side curtain airbags 
  • ABS+EBD+ESP+EBA
  • Hill launch assist 
  • Alarm and engine immobilizer 
  • Active Emergency Braking System (AEB) 
  • Lane Keep Assist  
  • Traffic Jam Assist 
  • Intelligent speed limit assist
  • Intelligent high beam assist
  • Adaptive cruise control 
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold 
  • Rain sensing wipers 

>