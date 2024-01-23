MG5 Electric Car Launched for “Market Research” in Pakistan

MG Pakistan has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the introduction of MG5 EV. Earlier, the petrol-powered MG5 was showcased for the future lineup, however, there’s still no update on the current status of that car.

The company sources told a local media outlet that the MG5 EV was introduced in mid-December last year, selling a limited number of MG5 cars for “market research,” making them expensive and not available to everyone.

It suggests that only a limited number of Completely Built-Up (CBU) units are currently available for sale at the moment.

With a 61 kWh battery, the MG5 EV can cover a distance of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. The EV is currently priced at Rs. 13,546,000, and interested buyers can secure a booking by paying Rs. 5,000,000.

The vehicle would be delivered in approximately 90-120 days. Following are some of its features:

Exterior

LED Auto “Follow Me” headlights

Silver roof rails

Rear parking sensors

Electrically adjustable, manually folding & heated body-colored side view mirrors

16-inch alloy wheels with 205/60 R16 tires

LED center brake light

Tinted windows

Front & Rear aero wipers

Smart keyless entry

Interior

Fabric upholstery

6-way adjustable driver seat

4-way adjustable passenger seat

10.25-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

7-inch color driver information display

Rotary gear selector

Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes

Power windows with driver’s one-touch up/down

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Three regenerative braking modes

Auto air conditioning with odor filter

Safety & Convenience