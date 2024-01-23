Yamaha Introduces Zero-Interest Installment Offer

Following a major decline in sales amid skyrocketing prices, car and bike manufacturers are introducing different offers to attract potential buyers.

Yamaha Pakistan has just announced an attractive installment offer as part of its ‘New Year Surprise’ initiative on its social media handles.

The company stated that it is offering a 0% mark-up with an 8-month payment plan for new purchases. However, it is important to note that this limited-time offer is applicable in specific cities across Pakistan, starting at a monthly installment of Rs. 25,000.

Earlier this month, Toyota IMC, Pak Suzuki, Master Changan, and Kia Lucky Motors announced enticing deals to attract customers. Toyota Pakistan announced “competitive markup/profit rates, lowest insurance rates, and priority delivery” upon the booking of the newly introduced Corolla Cross Hybrid through select banks.

KIA Motors Pakistan announced to offer its new customers Rs. 50,000 cash back on the Picanto AT and Rs. 150,000 cash back on the entire line-up of KIA Sportage. Similarly, Suzuki announced a purchase bonus offer of Rs. 100,000 on the Swift GL CVT model for January.

Moreover, as per Changan’s social media post, customers can save Rs. 300,000 with the booking of the Oshan X7 for Rs. 7,999,000.