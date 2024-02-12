Pak Suzuki Announces Special Discount on Bikes

After facing challenges such as price hikes and production cuts for several months, auto manufacturers are now introducing attractive offers to boost their sales.

Following in Yamaha’s footsteps, Pak Suzuki has also announced a special offer.

According to the company, those who choose to pay through PayPro are eligible for the special discounts. It includes a 25% down payment and 0% markup on a 24-month installment plan.

“Grab the exciting offer with special discounts by paying your bike installments via PayPro and avail 25% down payment with 0% markup on a 24-month plan,” Suzuki said in a social media post.

For further details, visit Suzuki’s nearest showroom or go to their website. A few weeks ago, Yamaha Pakistan announced an attractive installment offer as part of its ‘New Year Surprise’ initiative on its social media handles.

Additionally, Toyota IMC, Pak Suzuki, Master Changan, and Kia Lucky Motors have also announced enticing deals to attract customers.