Here is How Much Xiaomi 14 Ultra Will Cost

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 12:15 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Xiaomi is preparing for a special event in Barcelona on February 25, where the international launch of the highly anticipated 14 flagship is expected. Adding to the anticipation, rumors suggest that Xiaomi may also unveil the yet-to-be-announced 14 Ultra during this event.

Recent leaks about the 14’s pricing in Europe have surfaced, with the purported €1,099 price tag gaining renewed traction today, albeit within the realm of speculation.

However, the spotlight shines brighter on the rumored pricing details for the 14 Ultra, offering insight into what consumers can expect. If these reports are true, the 14 Ultra is slated to retain the same price point as its predecessor, setting it at €1,499.

ALSO READ

In a bid for streamlined offerings, both devices are set to debut in Europe with singular configurations. The 14 is slated to arrive with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while its higher-end counterpart, the 14 Ultra, boasts 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage capacity.

When it comes to color choices, the 14 will offer a diverse selection of green, black, and white options, catering to varied aesthetic preferences. Conversely, the 14 Ultra opts for a more conservative approach, offering solely black or white variants.

As for the Xiaomi 14 Pro, it is sadly expected to stay exclusive to the Chinese market this time, as reiterated by recent reports, for better or worse.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra recently had its design renders leaked and it is expected to look virtually the same as its predecessor, Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It will have the same circular-shaped gigantic camera island on the back with several lenses.

ALSO READ

It will also have a textured rear panel and reports claim that there will also be a special version featuring a titanium frame similar to its rival, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Hira Mani Charms Audiences with Playful Dance to Bollywood’s “Barso Re” in Vibrant Sari
Read more in lens
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>