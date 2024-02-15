Here is How Much Xiaomi 14 Ultra Will Cost

Xiaomi is preparing for a special event in Barcelona on February 25, where the international launch of the highly anticipated 14 flagship is expected. Adding to the anticipation, rumors suggest that Xiaomi may also unveil the yet-to-be-announced 14 Ultra during this event.

Recent leaks about the 14’s pricing in Europe have surfaced, with the purported €1,099 price tag gaining renewed traction today, albeit within the realm of speculation.

However, the spotlight shines brighter on the rumored pricing details for the 14 Ultra, offering insight into what consumers can expect. If these reports are true, the 14 Ultra is slated to retain the same price point as its predecessor, setting it at €1,499.

In a bid for streamlined offerings, both devices are set to debut in Europe with singular configurations. The 14 is slated to arrive with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while its higher-end counterpart, the 14 Ultra, boasts 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage capacity.

When it comes to color choices, the 14 will offer a diverse selection of green, black, and white options, catering to varied aesthetic preferences. Conversely, the 14 Ultra opts for a more conservative approach, offering solely black or white variants.

As for the Xiaomi 14 Pro, it is sadly expected to stay exclusive to the Chinese market this time, as reiterated by recent reports, for better or worse.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra recently had its design renders leaked and it is expected to look virtually the same as its predecessor, Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It will have the same circular-shaped gigantic camera island on the back with several lenses.

It will also have a textured rear panel and reports claim that there will also be a special version featuring a titanium frame similar to its rival, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.