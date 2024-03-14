News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Announces Price Reduction for its Most Affordable Car

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 3:54 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Effective March 14, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has slashed the prices of all Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants in Pakistan.

According to a notification by the auto manufacturer, it has decreased the prices of all Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants by up to Rs. 133,000.

Following are the latest prices of the Yaris variants:

  • The 1.3L GLi MT now costs Rs 4,326,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.
  • The 1.3L GLi CVT now costs Rs 4,616,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.
  • The 1.3L Ativ MT now costs Rs 4,586,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.
  • The 1.3L Ativ CVT experienced the biggest price reduction of Rs. 133,000 and it now costs Rs 4,766,000.

The company hasn’t mentioned any reason behind the reduction in the prices of the Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants.

On the other hand, Pak Suzuki recently increased the price of Swift GLX CVT by Rs. 304,000. After the latest price hike, GLX CVT now costs Rs. 5,429,000.

The decision to increase the price was attributed to the federal government’s decision to increase sales tax from 18% to 25% on locally manufactured vehicles that cost more than Rs. 4 million.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Zaviyar Nauman’s Endearing Tale of Father-Son Bonding Moment on the Set of “Sang-e-Mah”
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>