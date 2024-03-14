Toyota Announces Price Reduction for its Most Affordable Car

Effective March 14, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has slashed the prices of all Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants in Pakistan.

According to a notification by the auto manufacturer, it has decreased the prices of all Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants by up to Rs. 133,000.

Following are the latest prices of the Yaris variants:

The 1.3L GLi MT now costs Rs 4,326,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.

The 1.3L GLi CVT now costs Rs 4,616,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.

The 1.3L Ativ MT now costs Rs 4,586,000 after a reduction of Rs. 73,000 in its price.

The 1.3L Ativ CVT experienced the biggest price reduction of Rs. 133,000 and it now costs Rs 4,766,000.

The company hasn’t mentioned any reason behind the reduction in the prices of the Toyota Yaris 1.3L variants.

On the other hand, Pak Suzuki recently increased the price of Swift GLX CVT by Rs. 304,000. After the latest price hike, GLX CVT now costs Rs. 5,429,000.

The decision to increase the price was attributed to the federal government’s decision to increase sales tax from 18% to 25% on locally manufactured vehicles that cost more than Rs. 4 million.