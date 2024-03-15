News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Announces Good News for City Buyers

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 7:16 pm

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has reduced the retail prices of two of its cars.

According to the official notification sent to all Honda 3S dealerships, the prices of City MT 1.2L and City CVT 1.2L have been slashed by Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 140,000 respectively.

The previous price of City MT 1.2L was Rs. 4,699,000 and its new price is Rs. 4,649,000. City CVT 1.2L was previously retailed at Rs. 4,829,000 and will now be available at Rs. 4,689,000.

The revised prices come into effect from today (15 March) and will be applicable on all orders as of 15 March and onwards.

