New Govt Announces No Change in Petrol Price, Minor Decrease for Diesel

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 11:33 pm

The newly elected federal government has decided to keep the prices of petrol unchanged for the next fortnight. However, the price of diesel has seen a minor decrease.

The new price of diesel is Rs. 285.56 per liter after a decrease of Rs. 1.77 per liter.

At the last review of petroleum prices (on Feb 29), the caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 4.13 per liter to Rs. 279.75. However, the price of high-speed diesel was kept unchanged at Rs. 287.33 per liter.

The caretaker government had increased the price of both petrol and high-speed diesel on the previous two reviews as well i.e. Feb 15 and January 31.

>