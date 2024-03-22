Yamaha Pakistan Announces New 0% Markup Installment Plan

In Pakistan, the situation for those making motorcycles and cars is pretty challenging. The industry that builds these vehicles has been struggling, and it looks like things won’t get better any time soon.

To try and keep their sales going, motorcycle companies are following the car companies’ lead by offering special deals on their popular models.

ALSO READ Yamaha Introduces Markhor-Inspired Sticker for YBR 125G

Yamaha Pakistan has announced a new installment plan to pay for their YBR125G bike, which comes in a color they call Matt Orange.

They’ve got a special deal where you can spread the cost over 12 months without paying any extra fees or interest. This means each month, you pay Rs. 29,000, without any added cost. They are also letting buyers start with a down payment of Rs. 164,000, which covers the processing fee and the cost bike’s registration.

But that’s not all. Yamaha is also offering a longer, 24-month payment plan, but this one does have extra costs and the standard markup rate.

Do note that the interest-free option, including the processing fee and registration in the initial down payment, is only available for a short time.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Announces Special Discount on Bikes

Back in February 2024, Yamaha also introduced two new versions of the YBR125G. These bikes have minor changes in their design, including new stickers and a new shade of metallic gray. Some folks might find these updates interesting, but if you’re looking for big changes or new tech, these updates might feel a bit familiar, without bringing anything really new to the table.