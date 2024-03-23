Brothers Go Viral With ‘Desi Jugaad’ Turning Their Suzuki Into a Helicopter

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh, India have gone viral by transforming their little Suzuki Wagon R into a makeshift helicopter. But their dreams of soaring through the skies were grounded by the police who fined the duo for their “desi jugaad.”

Ishwardin Prajapati, 36, and Parmeshwardin Prajapati, 37, embarked on their ambitious project after finding inspiration on YouTube. Armed with little more than ingenuity and a Suzuki Wagon R, the duo set out to create their very own “car copter” to rent out for weddings.

Their makeshift workshop in Uttar Pradesh became a hive of activity as the brothers meticulously attached rotor blades to the roof and fabricated a tail and other bodywork from sheet metal. The end result? A spectacle that left netizens in stitches and admiration alike.

However, their dreams of becoming aerial entrepreneurs hit a snag when the long arm of the law intervened. Police, impressed yet concerned by the brothers’ ingenuity, slapped them with a fine for illegally modifying their vehicle.

Undeterred by the setback, the brothers remain determined to take their “helicopter car” to new heights. With plans to rent it out for weddings, they see it as a lucrative opportunity to supplement their income from making idols of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Since news of their unconventional creation broke, the brothers have become local celebrities, with dozens of curious onlookers flocking to their workshop to catch a glimpse of the car copter. Requests for bookings have flooded in, with eager couples hoping to add a touch of novelty to their wedding day.

But for now, the brothers are focused on completing the remaining work on their creation before they take to the skies. With dreams as big as their imagination, Ishwardin and Parmeshwardin Prajapati are determined to turn their “desi jugaad” into a soaring success story.