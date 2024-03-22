Toyota Suddenly Launches More Affordable Corolla Cross Petrol in Pakistan

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has taken a significant step in diversifying its vehicle offerings by launching the petrol variant of its crossover SUV, the Corolla Cross.

Available in two versions, the 1.8x and the 1.8, this move marks a departure from the company’s previous focus on hybrid models. The announcement of the new models was made today, adding a fresh element to IMC’s lineup following the introduction of the locally assembled hybrid Corolla Cross in Pakistan in December 2023.

Dimensional and Mechanical Specifications

Despite the shift to a non-hybrid powertrain, the petrol Corolla Cross maintains the dimensions of its predecessor, measuring 4460mm in length, 1825mm in width, and 1620mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2640mm and ground clearance of 161mm. Under the bonnet, both variants are powered by a 2ZR-FE 1798cc gasoline engine capable of producing 138hp at 6400 RPMs and 172 Nm of torque at 4000 RPMs, paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Exterior and Interior Features

The Corolla Cross showcases its modern design through 17-inch alloy rims with 215/60/R17 tyres. The high-end 1.8x variant features advanced Bi-Beam LED headlights, LED brake lamps, and LED fog lamps, distinguishing it from the base model, which is equipped with halogen lights and lacks fog lamps. Both models come with electric side mirrors with turn signals and a shark fin antenna, among other features.

Inside, the 1.8x variant offers enhanced comfort with dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather steering wheel. The base model provides a single-zone climate control and a urethane steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable ride. Both variants are equipped with safety features such as the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and seven airbags.

Color Options

Customers can choose from an array of colors for their petrol Corolla Cross, including Red Mica Metallic, Super White, Attitude Black, Celestite Grey, Dark Blue Mica Metallic, and Metal Stream Metallic, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Pricing and Booking Details

IMC has set the ex-factory prices for the new Corolla Cross variants as follows:

Corolla Cross 1.8x (High) at Rs. 8,899,000

Corolla Cross 1.8 (Low) at Rs. 8,199,000

Bookings for April and May 2024 will require full payment upfront and start March 25th, while bookings for subsequent months will only require a partial payment of Rs. 300,000. This flexible booking policy aims to accommodate a wide range of customers.

Delivery Schedule

The company announced that the delivery of the vehicles is expected to begin from April 15, 2024. This timeline is contingent upon the terms and conditions outlined in the provisional booking order form (PBO), ensuring clarity and fairness in the delivery process.

IMC’s unveiling of the petrol variant of the Corolla Cross without prior market speculation underscores the company’s strategic approach to broadening its appeal and meeting the diverse needs of its customers. This launch not only enriches IMC’s vehicle lineup but also signals a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the competitive automotive market.