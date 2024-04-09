BYD to Launch 2nd Generation Electric Car Battery With Better Performance

Chinese automakers BYD and its battery subsidiary, FinDreams, is gearing up to introduce the second generation of its revolutionary blade battery later this year, with a possible launch in August. The upcoming iteration of the blade battery is expected to feature significant upgrades, notably an enhanced energy density projected to reach 190 Wh/kg.

The original blade battery, introduced in 2020, reshaped the electric vehicle (EV) industry landscape by leveraging cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to achieve power densities competitive with NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) batteries.

ALSO READ Internet Facing Problems Across Pakistan Due to Mysterious Issue

This breakthrough was achieved by arranging individual cells into a blade-like configuration within the battery packs, resulting in a 50% increase in space utilization compared to existing LFP batteries at the time.

Chairman of BYD, Wang Chuanfu, unveiled plans for the new battery during a recent financial report communication meeting. Chuanfu highlighted that the second-generation blade battery will boast a smaller size and lighter weight while delivering the same endurance, along with reduced power consumption per 100 kilometers.

According to the report, the improved energy density of the second-generation blade battery could enable all-electric models to exceed 1,000 kilometers CLTC range, potentially rivaling solid-state batteries and semi-solid-state batteries in terms of performance and range.

If the targeted energy density of over 190 Wh/kg is achieved, the second-generation blade battery will emerge as the highest-performing LFP battery to date. BYD emphasizes the safety benefits of the blade battery, citing its resistance to thermal runaway, as demonstrated in the nail penetration test where traditional NCM batteries ignite upon penetration while the blade battery remains intact.

The advancements in the second-generation blade battery are expected not only to enhance energy density but also to optimize size, weight, and power consumption, thereby improving the range and performance of electric vehicles. Ultimately, these developments are anticipated to contribute to the affordability of EVs, aligning with BYD’s goal of offering new energy vehicles (NEVs) at prices lower than traditional fuel-powered cars and bolstering its competitive edge in the market.

The announcement of the second-generation blade battery follows closely on the heels of BYD’s revelation about its fifth-generation DM-i plug-in hybrid system, which promises a combined range of nearly 2,000 kilometers, signaling BYD’s commitment to innovation and advancement in the field of electric mobility.