News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Motorway Police Wants to Hire 2,600 People This Year

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 3:46 pm

Inspector General of Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, has announced plans to recruit 2,600 personnel this year.

He announced this during a meeting at the Central Police Office, chaired by Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

ALSO READ

During the meeting, he underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring the security of highways and motorways. He also outlined plans to set up testing centers for recruits in key cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He requested the Sindh police to ensure security for the proposed testing centers. In response, IGP Memon directed the DIG-Training to arrange appropriate security measures for the testing centers.

ALSO READ

He added that blocking roads and highways under the guise of protests would not be tolerated, and individuals involved would face criminal charges.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>