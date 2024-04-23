Motorway Police Wants to Hire 2,600 People This Year

Inspector General of Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, has announced plans to recruit 2,600 personnel this year.

He announced this during a meeting at the Central Police Office, chaired by Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

ALSO READ FIA Officer Brutally Assaults British-Pakistani at Airport

During the meeting, he underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring the security of highways and motorways. He also outlined plans to set up testing centers for recruits in key cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He requested the Sindh police to ensure security for the proposed testing centers. In response, IGP Memon directed the DIG-Training to arrange appropriate security measures for the testing centers.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Petrol Pumps Could Shut Down Across Pakistan Soon

He added that blocking roads and highways under the guise of protests would not be tolerated, and individuals involved would face criminal charges.