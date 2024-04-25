Moondrop MIAD 01 is Probably The Best Phone for Music

In the age of fleeting headphone jacks, Moondrop is keeping it alive with its first-ever smartphone dubbed the MIAD 01, which is short for Mobile Internet Audio Device. Moondrop, which is primarily an audio company, has announced the MIAD 01 with all its details including price, soon after a few teasers.

Design and Display

The MIAD 01 stands out in terms of design, with a dias on the upper half of the rear panel, featuring the phone’s branding as well as its main camera setup on opposite sides, giving it a race car aesthetic.

There is a textured finish at the top, and not one, but two headphone jacks: one is of the regular 3.5mm kind, but the other is a 4.4mm port for balanced audio, which is ideal for noiseless audio recording and sampling.

The screen is a curved 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. There is no mention of it, but the fingerprint sensor should be underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 should bring mid-range hardware performance to the table, featuring the usual octa-core CPU design and Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Memory options can be maxed out to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1, which is expandable up to 2 TB through a microSD card.

The sound quality is enhanced by top-of-the-line quad-channel dual Cirrus Logic MasterHIFI DACs, boasting a dynamic range of 132 dB and a SINAD of 118 dB. These are impressive numbers for a standalone portable DAC/amp, especially for a smartphone.

Furthermore, the audio setup includes a 6-layer gold-sinking circuit and a separate LDO power supply. Additionally, there’s a 100-level hardware DAC volume control and access to the Moondrop Audio Center app, offering DSP features. All of this means that the built-in headphone jacks should deliver exceptional audio quality and volume levels.

The software experience is covered by “stock Android OS” with promises of no data collection or ads.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back, one being the main 64MP sensor, while the other is likely just a depth sensor since Moondrop has shared no information on it. The front-facing camera is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with 33W wired charging through USB-PD.

Despite having top-notch audio hardware, MIAD 01 features mid-range pricing at $345, which is lower than expected and even cheaper than the company’s mechanical keyboard somehow. The phone is only available in China and international availability remains unknown.

