Lake View Park Islamabad is Getting an International Food Street

To enhance culinary and recreational offerings in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled plans to establish a vibrant new attraction: Nizami Street at Lake View Park.

Inspired by the famed Nizami food street in Baku, Azerbaijan, this exciting venture promises to be a haven for foodies and nature enthusiasts.

ALSO READ Trail Patrol Units Deployed in Margalla Hills Islamabad

Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of Lake View Park’s serene waters and lush greenery, Nizami Street is set to redefine the capital’s dining and leisure scene.

Boasting a charming pedestrian layout, visitors can expect a delightful array of food stalls and restaurants serving an eclectic mix of culinary delights, reminiscent of the flavorsome offerings in Baku’s iconic Nizami Street.

The decision to green-light the project was met with enthusiasm by the CDA board, signaling a significant step forward in Islamabad’s urban development initiatives. According to CDA officials, plots within the market area will be leased out to individuals keen on contributing to this culinary destination.

These lessees will be tasked with establishing shops and food stalls, adhering to environmentally friendly design principles outlined by the CDA.

Emphasizing sustainability and harmony with nature, the envisioned structures will be carefully crafted to minimize environmental impact while maximizing the enjoyment of the surrounding natural beauty.

With meticulous attention to detail, the CDA aims to ensure that Nizami Street seamlessly integrates into its scenic surroundings, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates both culture and nature.