Fake PIA Pilot Arrested at Lahore Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) apprehended an individual impersonating a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the ASF spokesperson, Ahmed was attempting to gain access to the international departure lounge using a fake PIA pilot identification card.

The spokesperson added that the fake pilot was handed over to the Airport Police for further legal action. Furthermore, authorities have registered a case against Ahmed and an investigation has been launched.

It should be recalled that following the pilots’ license scandal, the European Aviation Agency imposed a ban on all Pakistani airlines in July 2020. Pakistani officials expect the ban to be lifted in the coming months after a recent meeting.

According to the chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it would resume its operations in Europe with two weekly flights to Paris in June and July. “All our pre-operation formalities are complete, we just await final clearance, and as soon as we get it, we will start,” he added.