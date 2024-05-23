Pakistani Martial Artist Breaks Multiple World Records In 48 Hours

Rashid Naseem, known as the “Record Breaker,” broke 20 world records in 48 hours achieving a remarkable feat of breaking the Guinness Book Of World Records in various categories.

He shattered 9 records on the first day and 11 additional records on the subsequent day to showcase his ability to go beyond the realms of what people deem impossible.

In the martial arts category, Rashid Naseem broke two records held by India and set two new world records in the punch category.

Rashid Naseem showcased his prowess across various categories. Notably, he clinched two Indian records in martial arts and secured two world records in the punch category. Additionally, Rashid made his mark in diverse areas such as baton handling, blow bursting, knee strikes, and more, setting new benchmarks with each endeavour.

His tally of world records has now reached an impressive 121 which showcases his extraordinary skill and remarkable achievement that will be difficult to surpass in the future.

The record breaker has broken more world records than anyone else in Pakistan’s history, surpassing records from the USA, Germany, India, Switzerland, and England, among many other countries.

With his unparalleled determination, Rashid Naseem has not only made the country proud but has also left an indelible mark on the global stage of record-breaking.