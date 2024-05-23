PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistani Martial Artist Breaks Multiple World Records In 48 Hours

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 23, 2024 | 11:34 am

Rashid Naseem, known as the “Record Breaker,” broke 20 world records in 48 hours achieving a remarkable feat of breaking the Guinness Book Of World Records in various categories.

He shattered 9 records on the first day and 11 additional records on the subsequent day to showcase his ability to go beyond the realms of what people deem impossible.

ALSO READ

In the martial arts category, Rashid Naseem broke two records held by India and set two new world records in the punch category.

Rashid Naseem showcased his prowess across various categories. Notably, he clinched two Indian records in martial arts and secured two world records in the punch category. Additionally, Rashid made his mark in diverse areas such as baton handling, blow bursting, knee strikes, and more, setting new benchmarks with each endeavour.

His tally of world records has now reached an impressive 121 which showcases his extraordinary skill and remarkable achievement that will be difficult to surpass in the future.

The record breaker has broken more world records than anyone else in Pakistan’s history, surpassing records from the USA, Germany, India, Switzerland, and England, among many other countries.

ALSO READ

With his unparalleled determination, Rashid Naseem has not only made the country proud but has also left an indelible mark on the global stage of record-breaking.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>