Rupee Reverses 3-Day Losing Streak Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) reversed its 3-day losing streak against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was bullish all day and closed in green against the greenback. It also managed to recover against the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.06 percent to close at 278.3 after gaining 17 paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.86 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.10 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.10 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained 17 paisas today.

The PKR was all green against the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained four paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), four paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), and Rs. 1.02 against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it gained 40 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 63 paisas against the Euro (EUR), and 92 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD) in today’s interbank currency market.