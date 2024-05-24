Spanish Vice President Chants Slogan ‘From River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free’ [Video]

Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz made a powerful statement in support of Palestine. The Spanish politician made this announcement in a video posted on social media platform X on Wednesday.

She declared,

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

Díaz accused Israel of “barbarism” and called for the European Union to end its agreements and treaties with Israel. This statement comes as the 27 EU member states prepare to meet Monday in Brussels to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and its regional implications.

“We can't stop here. Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea.” – Spanish Vice President, Yolanda Díaz. pic.twitter.com/7FYizgNPRf — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) May 24, 2024

Yolanda Díaz, who also serves as Spain’s Labor and Economy Minister, is a member of the Sumar party, which is a coalition partner of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE).

Her statement follows the announcement by the leaders of Norway, Ireland, and Spain that their countries will formally recognize Palestine as a state next week. This move aims to promote peace in the Middle East and has led Israel to recall its envoys from these countries.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store stated on Wednesday that recognizing Palestinian statehood serves Israel’s long-term interests, with formal recognition set for May 28.

This recognition comes amid increasing international pressure on Israel. The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan recently announced his intent to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others. Additionally, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is reviewing South Africa’s request to halt the Israeli offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Since October 7 of last year, at least 35,709 people have been killed and 79,990 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.