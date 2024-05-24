Govt Decides to Establish Online Education Portal for Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 24, 2024 | 6:22 pm

The federal government has decided to establish an online education portal for students across the country.

According to details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT and Telecom) to spearhead the development of this initiative.

ALSO READ

The federal government aims to create an online education portal to offer students access to educational resources and a virtual learning environment.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the Federal Ministry of Education.

ALSO READ

The online portal developed in a month. The Ministry of IT has officially informed the Federal Ministry of Education in this regard.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>