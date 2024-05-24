Govt Decides to Establish Online Education Portal for Students

The federal government has decided to establish an online education portal for students across the country.

According to details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT and Telecom) to spearhead the development of this initiative.

The federal government aims to create an online education portal to offer students access to educational resources and a virtual learning environment.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The online portal developed in a month. The Ministry of IT has officially informed the Federal Ministry of Education in this regard.