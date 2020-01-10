Punjab Govt Decides Orange Line Train Fare

According to media reports, the Punjab authorities have made a recommendation for the fares of Orange Line train, Metro and Speedo buses. As per the reports, a meeting was held today, in which Punjab’s Mass Transit Transport Authority decided the fares.

Sources said that under the suggestions, the fare for the OLMT will be up to Rs. 40-50, and in case of Metro and Speedo it will be retained at Rs. 30. They further say that the suggestions have been sent for the final approval to the provincial cabinet.

It is pertinent to point out that in December, after finishing the technical and mechanical work; the Punjab government initiated the trial run of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on a 27-kilometer route from Dera Gujran to Ali Town. According to the transport officials, the next run will need at least 3-months before it can be opened to the public.

Earlier, it had been announced by the provincial government, that the OLMT would start its commercial operations from this month but it looks to be delayed because of its test run.